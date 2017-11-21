× Sticks & Biscuits 5K will close roads around Flight Path Park in Annville Thursday

SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County — The annual Sticks & Biscuits 5K race will be held Thursday morning in the area around Flight Path Park, according to South Londonderry Township police.

Traffic around the park along the racecourse, which spans South Forge, Airport, Hoffer and Brandt Roads, will be heavy leading up to the start of the race, which is set for 8 a.m. Police advise motorists to use caution and expect minor delays.

Airport, Hoffer, and Brandt Roads will be closed to traffic except for residents of those roads during the race. Police and fire police will assist with traffic control.