Sliver Spring Township,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett continued his Thanksgiving tour in Sliver Spring Township at the Cumberland-Perry Area Vocational Technical School. This morning he talked with the head chef and some of the students about some new and old tips for your thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving Tip with Students from Cumberland-Perry Area Vocational Technical School
-
Crash involving 2 Northern York school buses sends 29 people to hospital with minor injuries
-
School Districts warn of transportation delays due to fallen trees, power lines
-
Thanksgiving Tips from Fire & Grain in Hershey
-
A list of area Thanksgiving Day dinners, donations in preparation for the holiday
-
Police seek man who attempted to burglarize homes in Upper Allen, Silver Spring Townships
-
-
Here’s when your city, town or township is having its Trick-or-Treat night
-
Bus carrying high school football team involved in fatal crash
-
UPDATE: Dauphin County duo sought for alleged armed robbery taken into custody
-
Here are some of the ceremonies and special offers to mark Veterans Day in Central Pennsylvania
-
High School Football: District 3 playoff results, schedule
-
-
Walk with a veteran event
-
$800,000 water line upgrade planned for Silver Spring Township
-
2017 Mid-Penn Conference High School Football Schedule