Three injured after early morning crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Three people have been injured after an early morning crash.

Around 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning, emergency dispatch received a report of a crash at Old Philadelphia Pike and North Oakview Road.

Emergency personnel found that the vehicle had struck a pole and caught on fire, leaving three injured.

However, the injuries suffered are believed to be non-life threatening.

