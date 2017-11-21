× Three teens accused of raping girl they met at York Fair

WEST YORK, Pa — Three teens are being accused of raping a 14-year-old girl they met at the York Fair.

It happened on September 22.

According to court documents the three suspects, Andrew Miller, Daishon Richardson, and Kelvin Mercedes, all 16 year-olds from York, followed the victim around the Fair then persuaded her to leave the fairgrounds with them.

While they walked to a nearby business, the victim noticed Mercedes was carrying a gun, according to court documents. They proceeded to leave the first location because they noticed police driving in the area. They then proceeded to a nearby parking lot, across from the football field.

Once there, Mercedes allegedly held a gun to the girl’s head and forced her to perform oral sex on him and Miller and Richardson. The victim complied, believing her life was in danger. Next, the victim was marched to a yard, where she says her clothes were removed. The victim says the suspects took turns holding her down and raping her. The sexual assault was recorded or photographed, according to court documents.

The victim says her attackers put her into a maroon SUV that pulled up and were being aggressive with her. She told investigators that Richardson and Miller had contacted her via text, and told her to ‘stop lying,’ and that she was beautiful. She showed police a picture sent to her, showing Miller holding the handgun, with the tag “gang.”

Miller, Richardson and Mercedes are charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful restraint and terroristic threats.