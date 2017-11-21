× Tickets On Sale Nov. 22 For The 2018 Great American Outdoor Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Tickets go on sale starting Wednesday, Nov. 22, for the 2018 Great American Outdoor Show, scheduled for Feb. 3-11 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Purchase tickets online at www.greatamericanoutdoorshow.org.

The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day celebration of hunting, fishing, and outdoor traditions treasured by millions of Americans and their families. Featuring firearm manufacturers, hunting & fishing outfitters, fishing tackle, boats, RVs, archery, and fun for the entire family. More than 1,100 exhibitors fill nine halls and cover 650,000 square feet, making the Great American Outdoor Show the largest consumer sports and outdoor show in the world.

In addition to the expansive exhibit halls, the 2018 Great American Outdoor Show includes a jam-packed schedule of events – including the 3D Bowhunter Challenge, Dock Dogs competitions, celebrity appearances, over 200 seminars, wild game cooking demonstrations, activities just for kids, an NRA Country concert, and much more.

Regular adult admission is only $14. Special rates apply for kids, seniors, groups and multi-day tickets.

For more information and regular updates on the 2018 Great American Outdoor Show, including celebrity guest appearance times, seminar schedule and special events, visit www.greatamericanoutdoorshow.org.

SOURCE: NRA press release