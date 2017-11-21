× Wrightsville man accused of molesting girl over 2-year period

WRIGHTSVILLE — A 20-year-old Wrightsville man is accused of molesting a young girl for the last two years, according to a criminal complaint.

Collin Raye Hertel, 20, of the 200 block of Hellam Street, also allegedly texted the girl photos of his genitals and asked her to send him photos of her body parts, police say.

The girl was allegedly between the ages of 12 and 14 at the time of the incidents, the criminal complaint says. Hertel was 18 when the incidents began.

He is charged with indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, indecent assault without the consent of others, corruption of minors and illegal sexual contact with minors, the criminal complaint says.

According to the criminal complaint, Hertel allegedly touched the girl numerous times, sometimes under her shirt and above her bra, other times under the bra with the skin of his hand. He also touched her genitals over her pants, allegedly scaring the girl so much she locked herself in a bathroom.

Hertel also texted the girl, asking if he could touch her breasts and kiss her, and asking her to give him oral sex. The girl refused and did not comply with his requests, the criminal complaint says.

After learning of the alleged abuse, police spoke to Hertel in October. He admitted to doing all the things the victim reported, police say.

Hertel was “apologetic for his actions, and stated he wasn’t thinking right,” the criminal complaint says.

Charges against Hertel were filed on Nov. 13. He was arraigned the same day, and is free on $25,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30.