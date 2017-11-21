× York man wanted for role in October shootout arrested

YORK — A York man wanted by police after allegedly lying about his role in an October shootout was arrested Monday, according to court documents.

Wadie Danfora, 28, of the 900 block of S. Pine Street, was arraigned Monday on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and recklessly endangering another person, court documents say. He was remanded to York County Prison after he was unable to post bail of $25,000, according to court documents.

Police say Danfora drove himself to the York Hospital Emergency Room on Oct. 8 after suffering a gunshot wound to his left buttock. He told police he was sitting in his vehicle near his home when a dark SUV drove past and one of the occupants opened fire, hitting him.

But when police investigated, collecting evidence from the scene of the reported shooting and examining Danfora’s vehicle, they determined he was not being truthful, according to the criminal complaint. They determined he was an active participant in a shootout, was standing outside his vehicle when he was hit, and fired his gun while inside his vehicle.

Danfora was taken into custody on Monday after charges were filed on Nov. 13, police say.