York teen faces charges after shooting victim in the leg

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York teen is facing charges as an adult for shooting a victim in the leg.

Temile Faison, 16, is facing aggravated assault, simple assault and possession of firearms by a minor charges for the incident.

On November 19 at approximately 1:30 p.m., York County 911 received calls of a reported shooting in York City.

The incident occurred at the rear of a residence in the 200 block of Union St.

The victim told police that he was at a residence when he began arguing with Faison. The pair allegedly walked outside to the rear of the residence when Faison removed one of the two pistols that he had concealed and fired four shots at the victim.

The victim was struck in the leg with a bullet and was treated at York Hospital Trauma Center.

Now, Faison is facing charges as an adult for the shooting.