York teenager will face trial for allegedly shooting Dallastown youth during drug-related robbery

YORK — A 17-year-old York juvenile will stand trial for allegedly shooting a Dallastown teen during a drug-related robbery, court documents say.

Jervin “J-Dolla” Perez, of the 100 block of East College Avenue, is being charged as an adult in the incident, which occurred on Oct. 25. Perez is charged with aggravated assault, robbery, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a firearm by a minor. He waived his preliminary hearing last Friday, according to court documents.

An additional charge of attempted homicide was withdrawn, court records show.

Perez will stand trial on Dec. 22, court documents say.

He remains in York County Prison on $50,000 bail, according to court documents.

Police say Perez shot and pistol-whipped a 15-year-old Dallastown boy, then stole $430 and a half-ounce of marijuana worth about $120 from him during a incident on the 500 block of South Duke Street. The victim was taken to York Hospital and is expected to survive the gunshot wound to his stomach, police say.

York police arrested Perez on Thursday, Oct. 26, according to court documents.