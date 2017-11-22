A few morning showers, otherwise a chilly and breezy Wednesday for travels

CHILLY AND BREEZY FOR TRAVELS: A weak system exits very early Wednesday, leaving chilly and breezy weather in its wake. There’s clouds and sun mixed to start, with perhaps a few drops or a light shower. However, a vast majority of the region gets by dry. Readings begin in the 30s to lower 40s. Expect quiet travels during the day for the busiest travel day of the year. Sun gradually increases through the late morning and early afternoon. There’s strong breezes too and temperatures in the 40s for the afternoon hours. Wind chill values feel like the 30s with strong wind gusts in place. The overnight turns quite cold once the winds fade. Overnight low temperatures dip down into the 20s under mainly clear skies.

THANKSGIVING FORECAST: There’s a bit of a chill for the Thanksgiving forecast, otherwise the weather is quiet for the holiday. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Afternoon temperatures reach the lower to middle 40s after a frigid start in the 20s. The overnight period isn’t as cold, but many spots still fall into the 20s. Bundle up for any Black Friday shopping! The rest of Friday turns a bit milder, with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s by the afternoon. Skies are partly clear through the overnight period. Overnight lows fall into the lower to middle 30s.

EXTENDED HOLIDAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK:​ The next system brings the chance for a few afternoon showers on Saturday. There should be plenty of dry time, especially during the morning. Skies are partly sunny, and it’s a bit breezy again too. Afternoon temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Cold air rushes in behind this system, bringing a potent burst of cold air. Expect temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies. There’s some flurries, and winds are quite gusty. Monday is still quite chilly and breezy. There’s a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 40s Tuesday turns much milder under partly cloudy skies. Expect readings well into the 50s!

Have a great Wednesday, and safe travels to all!