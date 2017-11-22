× Cracker Barrel wants to offer tips, meals for a hassle-free Thanksgiving

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Cracker Barrel wants to help you have a hassle-free Thanksgiving.

Of course, during the holiday season many people stumble across roadblocks in the kitchen, so Cracker Barrel’s offers and tips may prove to be helpful.

Brant Basom, general manager of a local Cracker Barrel, will be stopping by the FOX43 Kitchen to offer tips and introduce the restaurants offers for Thanksgiving.

Cracker Barrel is offering the following for the holiday:

Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meal To-Go (feeds 10)

The Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meal To-Go serves up to 10 people and can be picked up a few days in advance of Thanksgiving and stored at home in a refrigerator before being heated and ready to enjoy in two hours or less. It features roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, a choice of three country sides, sweet yeast rolls, and both a pumpkin and pecan pie. Choices for country sides include everything from vegetables, like Country Green Beans and Whole Baby Carrots, to Hashbrown Casserole, a longtime Cracker Barrel fan-favorite. Offered through online ordering (at Crackerbarrel.com) and the Cracker Barrel mobile app at the price of $99.99, the complete meal is available for pick up Nov. 21 through Nov. 23, and guests only need to place their orders 24 hours in advance.

Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Family Meal To-Go (feeds 6)

The Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Family Meal To-Go serves up to six people and comes hot, packed and ready to be served upon pick up. It features a Turkey n’ Dressing meal complete with a sampling of sugar cured ham, turkey gravy, a choice of three quart-sized country sides, cranberry relish, and a choice of biscuits, corn muffins or a loaf of sourdough bread. It is available from Nov. 18 through Nov. 26 for $67.99 and is great for a variety of occasions from office celebrations to family events. Guests only need to place their orders online at Crackerbarrel.com or through the Cracker Barrel mobile app 24 hours in advance.

Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal for Dine-In

On Thanksgiving Day, Cracker Barrel will also serve a special in-store Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to close. This traditional Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal comes complete with gravy, a sampling of sugar cured ham, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish, choice of a country side, a refillable beverage, buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, and a slice of pumpkin pie for dessert. The Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal is available for $12.99 per adult and $7.99 per child.

For those craving something sweet for the family, Cracker Barrel will offer fresh baked pies in its retail stores, including Chocolate Pecan, Pecan, Apple Pecan Streusel and All-American Apple Pie (no sugar added) for $8.99 from Oct. 30 through Dec. 24. Pumpkin pies will also be available Nov. 20 through Thanksgiving Day.

Visit crackerbarrel.com to leave the Thanksgiving cooking to Cracker Barrel and enjoy a relaxing holiday spent with family and friends.