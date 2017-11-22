DA: Man repeatedly ejaculated into co-worker’s water bottles, put semen in her honey jar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warning: Story contains graphic details

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A California man has been charged with battery and attempted vandalism after allegedly ejaculating into his female co-worker's water bottles, putting semen in her honey jar and smearing semen on her computer mouse and keyboard, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Stevens Millancastro, 27, allegedly masturbated at his La Palma place of work and put his semen in the victim's honey jar. The two have worked together since 2014, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

The victim apparently consumed the contaminated honey every other day between Nov. 24, 2016, and Jan. 13, 2017. The defendant also allegedly ejaculated into her water bottle on two separate occasions during the same time frame.

"The victim noticed the water looked cloudy and threw the bottles away each time," the DA's office said in a news release.

On Jan. 9, the woman, identified only as "Jane Doe" noticed a third bottle on her desk that appeared to be contaminated with semen and she reported the incident to her supervisor. The supervisor set up a surveillance camera in the victim's office that day.

The victim sat at her desk on Jan. 23 and touched her mouse, which was smeared with semen, officials said. The defendant was allegedly seen on surveillance video going into the victim's office before that incident.

Jane Doe reported the incidents to the La Palma Police Department, which investigated. Millan was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the incidents.

Millan was charged on Nov. 17 with five misdemeanor counts. He also faces a special enhancement of committing the crimes for the purpose of sexual gratification. Neither police nor prosecutors have suggested any other motive for the crimes.

He faces two years and six months in jail along with lifetime sex offender registration if he is convicted.

Editor's note: The DA's office gave the defendant's full name as Stevens Millancastro (Millan); Orange County jail records show an inmate with the name Stevens Millancastro but no one named Stevens Millan.