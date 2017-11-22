× East Earl Township police seek suspect accused of attempted theft, terroristic threats

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police have identified the suspect accused of attempting to steal registration from a trailer in East Earl Township, then threatening the trailer’s owner when the victim confronted him.

Patrick Eugene Worley, 48, of Adamstown, is charged with terroristic threats, criminal trespass, and attempted theft by unlawful taking in the incident, which occurred at 4:20 p.m. on Nov. 14.

Worley is still at large, East Earl Township police say.

According to police, the victim confronted Worley while Worley was attempting to remove the registration from his trailer. The victim managed to record video of the encounter, where Worley threatened physical violence toward the victim. Worley then left the scene in a 2000 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck, which was towing a red trailer loaded with scrap metal.

Anyone with information on Worley’s whereabouts is asked to contact East Earl Township police at (717) 3335-5302.