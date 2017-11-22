× East Lampeter Township police pledge to continue increased enforcement against prositution

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — East Lampeter Township Police will continue the increased investigation and enforcement against prostitution at hotels along Lincoln Highway East, the department announced Wednesday.

According to Chief John Bowman, investigations in 2017 led to the arrests of 11 suspects for prostitution, 11 suspects for patronizing prostitutes and two suspects for involuntary servitude. The investigations are part of an increase of enforcement against these activities, Bowman said.

The department “would like to remind people that, should they choose to engage in this conduct in East Lampeter or Upper Leacock Townships, that they very well may be meeting some of our officers,” the department’s announcement read.