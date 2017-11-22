× FOX43 Finds Out: How to get the best deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

YORK COUNTY, Pa — Whether it`s waiting in line for the door busters or logging online to snag a deal, an estimated 164 million people plan to shop this holiday weekend.

That`s according to the national retail federation.

When it comes to black Friday and cyber Monday – which day is the best to shop?

“I think both are going to be big in their own right and really what it comes down to is what do you prefer?”

That’s Renee Tacka is Lecturer in Marketing at York College.

She studies how advertisers reach consumers, especially during holiday shopping.

Especially this year, when retailers like Target and Walmart released their black Friday deals weeks in advance.

“Because people have so many options between online and in store, they`re just trying to let people prepare,” said Tacka.

Tacka says even though some retailers like Macy`s, Sears and Kmart are closing locations, black Friday is still huge for brick and mortar stores.

Where as sites like Amazon and Groupon have huge savings on cyber Monday.

“I don`t think there`s ever a perfect answer to `oh, Black Friday`s going to be your best deal or Cyber Monday is going to be your best deal.` If the retailers are doing it right, they`re all going to work.’

However, if you know exactly what you want, you can get a better idea of when to buy.

“If you need an electronic device. A big device like a TV, something small like an e-reader, then Black Friday is your day to shop. If you’re looking for smaller gifts, like gardening, a home item, a candle, a coffee table book, that I recommend waiting to shop on Cyber Monday for,” said Sara Skirboll follow shopping trends from RetailMeNot.com

She says there is one category where people can save a lot of money both online and in store – and that`s on designer items – think Michael Kors and Coach.

“We’re really starting to see more and more promotions from those companies. Upwards of 32% from everything from shoes to handbags and even apparel.”>

Skirboll says even though more people are expected to shop online this year than ever before, Black Friday is still king when it comes to total store profits because that`s the day more people buy more *expensive* items.

She also has advice for people who plan to wait outside in the cold to save some cash.

“I do not recommend going out at 4am, but I do recommend getting out a little bit early. Waking up at 7, getting to the store around 8 or 9 because again the door busters, they exists and the bargains are good.”

The Retail Me Not expert does have some advice if you`re heading out to the stores on Friday, no matter what you`re looking for:

1. Do your research ahead of time so you don’t waste time or money in stores or online.

2. Create a budget

3. Find a deal, coupon code, or cash back offer for what you need ahead of time.

