× Lancaster man sentenced to 25-50 years in prison for 2016 murder

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in connection to a 2016 shooting death.

Kendell Foster, 25, will serve 25 to 50 years in prison in exchange for his plea. He also pleaded to two felony firearms violations, as he was prohibited from carrying firearms due to a prior robbery conviction.

Foster shot Clanton once in the head on January 28, 2016, at Shippen Street and Howard Avenue.

A witness told police that Foster pointed a gun at Clanton and fired before fleeing with the weapon.

A .357-caliber handgun, the murder weapon, was recovered from a home on East King Street, where Foster was staying.

Now, Foster will serve prison time.