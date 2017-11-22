× Lebanon man arrested inLebanon County Drug Task Force raid

LEBANON — A 33-year-old Lebanon man was arrested after police seized $15,000 worth of heroin, cocaine and marijuana during a raid of his home by the Lebanon County Drug Task Force on Nov. 17, according to the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office.

Christian Vargas-Zapata, of the 700 block of Guilford Street, is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin, Cocaine and Marijuana, Possession of Heroin, Cocaine and Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, seven counts of Criminal Conspiracy, and Receiving Stolen Property. He was transported to Lebanon County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

An unnamed female conspirator will also be charged at a later date, the district attorney’s office said.

According to police, members of the Lebanon County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Vargas-Zapata’s home as part of an investigation of drug distribution. When they entered the residence, they discovered a drug packaging operation was underway, with bulk quantities of heroin, cocaine and marijuana being packaged for sale.

Police seized approximately 27 grams of bulk heroin, 525 bags of packaged heroin, 134 bags of cocaine, and 35 grams of marijuana. Also recovered was a loaded Baretta .380 caliber handgun, which had been reported stolen from a Lebanon residence and suspected drug proceeds totaling $1,800. Police also found drug paraphernalia, including packaging supplies for heroin, cocaine, marijuana, scales, inkpads, stamps, cutting agents, grinders and handgun ammunition.