MaryEllen’s weather kid with Logan Amato

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - 10-year-old Logan Amato is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's Weather Kid today! Logan is a 5th grader at Spring Grove Intermediate school.

Logan is a leading member of "Team Madman," a group helping to raise money in memory of her cousin, Madison Overfelt of Spring Grove High School. Overfelt lost his life last year. Logan raises money all year long to support her team as part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. If you would like to donate, you can visit https://afsp.donordrive.com/participant/madmansfavoritecousin

Logan is a Girl Scout and has 2 labs, girls, Fudge and Butter, and one brand new kitten, Misty. She also loves to read graphic novels. Logan is in chorus and she plays percussion in the school band (a drum pad, not real drums yet).

