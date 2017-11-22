Navy aircraft crashes in Philippine Sea

A US Navy aircraft carrying 11 crew and passengers crashed into the Pacific Ocean, southeast of Okinawa on Wednesday.

It was not clear what happened to the people onboard from a statement released by the Navy. “Personnel recovery is underway and their condition will be evaluated,” the Navy had stated.

Their names are being withheld pending next of kin notification, according to the Navy.

The crash happened approximately 2:45 p.m. local time, as the aircraft was heading to the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, which is operating in the Philippine Sea.

The aircraft carrier is conducting search-and-rescue operations.

The Navy statement didn’t specify what type of aircraft had crashed.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time, according to the statement from the US Navy 7th Fleet.

Earlier this year, the Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin was relieved of his duty as the commander of the US 7th Fleet, following a spate of incidents.