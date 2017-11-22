New Hope Ministries collects donations for the holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. -- New Hope Ministries is collecting donations for its annual 'Christmas Blessing Express.'

For the sixth year, they will give thousands of families the opportunity to shop for unwrapped gifts for the entire family.

They are collecting donations for all age groups. There is a complete wish list on their website.

New Hope Ministries is also collecting food donations for Christmas meals to give to families in Central Pa. The most needed items include; ham, turkey, gravy, vegetables, potatoes, canned fruit, pie filling, pie crust, boxed stuffing, cereal and mac and cheese.

If you wish to donate, drop off your donations at any of their locations by these dates:

Dillsburg: December 11

Dover: December 4

Hanover: December 11

Mechanicsburg: December 4

New Oxford: December 11

West Shore: December 1