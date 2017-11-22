× Police investigating burglary, theft at National Christmas Center in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a burglary and theft at the National Christmas Center.

Unknown actor(s) broke into the National Christmas Center in Paradise Township sometime between 8:00 p.m. on November 7 and 8:20 a.m. on November 8.

The actor(s) entered the Christmas Center through a door attached to the storage attic and made their way into the main floor area, where they stole approximately $1600 in cash.

Currently there are no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Lancaster at 717-299-7650.