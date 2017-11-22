× Police investigating multiple cases of theft from vehicles in Conestoga Township, Lancaster County

CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Southern Lancaster County Regional police are investigating multiple incidents of theft from vehicles parked in the Safe Harbor Village neighborhood between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

According to police, five unlocked vehicles were entered between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Among the items taken were purses, cash, a knife, and a wallet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southern Regional Police Department at (717) 872-0352, or leave an anonymous tip on the department’s website.

Southern Lancaster County Regional police remind residents to lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight. Report suspicious activity immediately police dispatch at 717-664-1180.