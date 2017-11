× Police investigating shots fired incident in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a shots fired incident.

On November 22 around 4:40 p.m. on November 20, police responded to calls of multiple shots fired in the area of the 2500 block of Thomas Street.

No one was injured during this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Penbrook Police at 717-558-6900.