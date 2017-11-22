× Police search for missing Lower Swatara Township man

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — Police are searching for a Lower Swatara Township man missing since Nov. 9.

Shelby Jade Dean Miller, 28, was last seen on Nov. 9 and last heard from on Nov. 14, Lower Swatara Township police say. He has not shown up for work in several days, and family and friends have not been in contact with him since Nov. 14.

Miller is a white male, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has a tattoo of deer antlers on his left bicep, police say.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts or has seen him, please contact the Lower Swatara Township Police at 717-558-6900, or your local police. Miller has been entered into the national system as a missing and endangered person.