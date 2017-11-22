× Police seek green Jeep Cherokee involved in hit-and-run in Columbia

The attached image is similar in appearance to the suspect vehicle.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Columbia Police are looking for a green Jeep Cherokee that fled the scene after a hit-and-run accident.

The incident occurred Tuesday evening at 7th and Maple Streets in Columbia.

According to police, the caller reported that his vehicle was struck by the Jeep as he was waiting at a stop sign. The driver did not stop, police say.

The Jeep was last seen traveling east on Purples Lane and will have damage on the driver side, police add.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbia Police at 717-684-7735.