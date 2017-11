EPHRATA, Lancaster County — Ephrata police are seeking a suspect accused of breaking into two change machines at Ephrata area laundromats.

The incidents happened early Tuesday morning.

The suspect was wearing an olive drab army-style jacket with epaulets and a foreign flag on each shoulder, black gloves, and a mask.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Ephrata police at (717) 738-9200 ext. 255.