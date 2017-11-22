Puppies comfort travelers at Harrisburg International Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY Pa. -- Some travelers got a furry surprise at the Harrisburg International Airport: Service puppies!

These 18-week old puppies with the Susquehanna Service Dogs were stationed throughout the airport to provide relief, through hugs and kisses, to people traveling Thanksgiving Eve.

Besides comforting people traveling, officials say socializing prepares the puppies to become fully-trained Susquehanna Service Dogs.

“We are here to bring holiday cheer and relieve some Thanksgiving Day traveling stress and also socialize the puppies so that they can get some interaction with people and also get used to big public spaces," said Danielle Ruddy, Development with Keystone Human Services.

Volunteers with Susquehanna Service Dogs will take the puppies in for 18 months before the pups attend advanced training to later comfort people living with disabilities like autism or those battling PTSD.