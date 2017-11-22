× Two Elizabethtown men arrested in separate incidents of sexual contact with minors

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two Elizabethtown men have been arrested in separate incidents of sexual misconduct against minors, according to Elizabethtown police.

Both cases, which are unconnected, were reported to Elizabethtown police in October.

One incident occurred on August 23, and was reported to police on Oct. 11. In that case, police received an allegation that Michael Zukowski Sr., 37, committed sexual misconduct against a minor on the first block of Kenbridge Lane. Over the course of the investigation, police learned that Zukowski had sexual contact with a juvenile, and that during the sexual contact she asked him to stop and things turned non-consensual, police say. Further investigation revealed another child came into the room and allegedly witnessed some of the alleged sexual conduct, police say.

Zukowski was charged with Aggravated Indecent Assault (a second-degree felony), Unlawful Contact with a Minor (a second-degree felony), two counts of Corruption of Minors (one a first-degree felony and the other a a misdemeanor), and Indecent Assault (a second-degree misdemeanor).

Zukowski turned himself in to police and was arraigned on the charges by Judge Jayne Duncan. He was released on $75,000 unsecured bail.

The second incident happened on Oct. 20 and was reported to police on Oct. 24, police allege. In that case, police were alerted to alleged sexual misconduct committed against a minor by Richard D. Bridgman, 60, of the first block of Iris Circle. The minor told police that Bridgman had sexual contact with her. The minor’s statements were supported by other evidence found during the course of the investigation, police say.

Bridgman was charged with Aggravated Indecent Assault, Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Corruption of Minors, and Indecent Assault. He was arraigned by Judge Duncan after turning himself in and released on $50,000 unsecured bail.