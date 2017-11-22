× Two men facing charges after allegedly stealing motorcycles, attempting to sell them

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two men are facing charges after allegedly stealing two motorcycles and attempting to sell them.

Adam Hess, 29, of Lititz, and Lance Shannon, 22, of Columba, are facing felony burglary, criminal conspiracy, and theft by unlawful taking charges.

On September 3, police received a report of a burglary that occurred on Project Road in West Cocalico Township.

The victim reported that sometime during the night, two motor-cross style motorcycles were stolen from their garage.

During the investigation into the matter, police learned that one of the stolen motor-cross motorcycles was being offered for sale in the York area.

Police were able to recover one of the stolen bikes, and quickly were able to link Hess and Shannon to the crime.

During separate interviews with police, both Shannon and Hess admitted to entering the garage on Project Road during the early morning hours of September 3 and stealing the motorcycles.

Both Shannon and Hess were committed to Lancaster County Prison on November 21 after failing to post bail.