What to expect if you’re traveling in Central Pennsylvania this Thanksgiving holiday weekend

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- AAA is predicting record setting traveling in the United States this Thanksgiving holiday.

From now until Sunday, nearly 46 million people are expected to take a road trip. In Central Pennsylvania, millions will hit the road for Thanksgiving.

If you’re hitting the roads, PennDOT officials say to expect congestion and to be patient.

Thanksgiving Eve is the busiest day of travel out of the extended holiday weekend from lunchtime until around 9 p.m.

“We want you to make sure you leave extra time and have a little bit of patience when you head out because you’re not the only one on the road," said Fritzi Schreffler, a spokeswoman for PennDOT.

Officials say you shouldn’t hit construction in our area. Though, they do say to be on the lookout for incidents and crashes which you can monitor from the 511-PA app or website.

98 cameras record conditions from Southern York county north to the New York border. PennDOT's message boards will also tell you commute times.

“They’re up there for a reason, and one of those reasons is to allow you to decide if you want to take an alternate route," added Schreffler.

Some say they’re not going far to celebrate like Jeff Raber of Mechanicsburg, filling up his tank to drive an hour to fill up on turkey.

“I’m not too nervous. I’m going for that turkey dinner so I won’t be too nervous," said Raber.

Others are a little concerned saying drivers are less predictable during the holidays.

“Everybody’s in a hurry and tempers start flaring. They’re pulling out in front of you, like you don’t exist, you know, people texting… that drives me nuts," said Jack Ridge of Lower Allen Township.

If you really can’t stand traffic, officials say to plan your trips for the evening.