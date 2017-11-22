× Winning Match 6 lottery ticket sold at Altoona Weis Market

MIDDLETOWN — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.03 million from the Tuesday, November 21, drawing was sold at Weis Market, 100 Park Hills Plaza, Altoona, Blair County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 07-14-20-30-40-49, to win the jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. The retailer earns a $10,000 selling bonus.

The prize must be claimed and the ticket validated before the winner can be identified. Match 6 winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Nearly 50,000 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time. Lower-tier prizes may be claimed at Lottery retailers.