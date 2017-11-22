× York man suspected in Maryland road-rage incident arrested by U.S. Marshals

YORK — A 29-year-old York man accused by Maryland State Police of brandishing a firearm during a road-rage incident in Maryland in August was arrested Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane.

Emmanuel Villalobos-Mendez, of York, was taken into custody without incident on the 300 block of South Albemarle Street. He was turned over to local authorities pending extradition to Maryland, U.S. Marshals say.

The alleged incident happened August 11, according to Maryland State Police.

Villalobos-Mendez allegedly brandished a firearm at two adults who were traveling with a young child. After an investigation, Maryland State Police identified Villalobos-Mendez as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant on Oct. 5, 2017.

Villalobos-Mendez is charged with assault of the first degree.

“Assault of any kind has no place in our community especially when innocent children are put in peril,” Pane said in the release announcing Villalobos-Mendez’s arrest. “It is my sincere hope that this arrest brings some sense of comfort to the victims.”

The USMS worked jointly in these investigations with personnel from the York City Police Department, York County Sheriff’s Office, York County District Attorney’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole.