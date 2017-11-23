× 2 men arrested following investigation into East Pennsboro vehicle thefts

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men were arrested Wednesday following an investigation into theft from vehicles in West Fairview.

East Pennsboro Police received reports of items being stolen from vehicles in the 1500 block of 3rd Street on October 27.

Police say credit cards were stolen and used by unauthorized persons.

Charges were brought against 25-year-old James Kunkel and 26-year-old Michael Supko.

Kunkel, of Marysville, is charged with criminal conspiracy and theft from vehicle.

Supko, of Harrisburg, faces charges of criminal conspiracy, theft from vehicle, identity theft, access device fraud and criminal attempt.