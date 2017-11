Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Bethesda Mission in Harrisburg will serve a warm Thanksgiving meal to more than 200 people on Thursday.

The meal will be donated by Texas Roadhouse and include the traditional fixings of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dessert and much more.

Organizers say they are expecting more than 45 volunteers to help with the dinner. The dinner is scheduled from 4:30 to 5:30 Thursday afternoon at 611 Reily St., Harrisburg.