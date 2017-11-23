× Crash in West Earl Twp. sends 4 people to hospital

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash in West Earl Township sent four people to the hospital Thursday night.

Crews responded to SR 272 (Oregon Pike) at Lauber Road just before 9 p.m., according to police.

The crash involved a Ford SUV and a Honda passenger car. Both drivers, as well as two passengers in the Ford SUV, were treated by emergency personnel and transported to the hospital, police say.

There is no word on the extent of injuries.

Any witnesses are asked to contact West Earl Police Sgt Scott Ruth at 717-859-1411.