Crews from several fire companies battle corn fodder blaze overnight

RED LION — Crews from several York County fire departments spent several hours battling a corn fodder blaze overnight Wednesday, according to a Facebook post on the Leo Independent Fire Engine Company No. 1 page.

According to the post, more than 500 bales of corn fodder were located in the burning stack. No one was injured, but firefighters from several companies battled the blaze from Wednesday afternoon through the early morning hours Thursday.

“This was a long and very extensive operation overnight for crews,” the post reads. “Crews rotated throughout the night.”