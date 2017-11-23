× Cumberland Goodwill EMS evacuates from outside residence after hearing gunfire

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency personnel from a Cumberland County basic and advanced life support agency evacuated from outside of a residence Thursday night after hearing the sound of gunfire.

A crew from Cumberland Goodwill EMS was dispatched to an address on Dawn Ridge Loop in Carlisle around 7:38 p.m. for a report of a breathing problem, according to the agency’s statement.

Upon arrival, the crew encountered a patient behaving in an abnormal manner. The crew indicated that they heard gunfire in the area once the patient re-entered the home, the statement says.

Carlisle Police was alerted of the situation and responded — safely accessing the patient.

Police determined that the sound heard by the crew came from a different area and not the patient’s residence, the statement adds.