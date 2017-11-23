Dry and chilly with plenty of sunshine for Turkey Day!

THANKSGIVING FORECAST: There’s a bit of a chill for the Thanksgiving forecast, otherwise the weather is quiet for the holiday. There’s plenty of sunshine to start, and it’s a cold one too. Morning temperatures are in the 20s. High pressure keeps the area dry, but expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds through the afternoon as a weak system approaches. Afternoon temperatures reach the lower to middle 40s after the frigid start. The overnight period isn’t as cold, but many spots still fall into the 20s. Bundle up for any Black Friday shopping! The rest of Friday turns a bit milder, with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s by the afternoon. Skies are mostly clear through the overnight period. Overnight lows fall into the lower to middle 30s.

EXTENDED HOLIDAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK:​ The next system brings the chance for a few afternoon showers on Saturday. There should be plenty of dry time, especially during the morning. Skies are partly sunny, and it’s a bit breezy again too. Afternoon temperatures are in the lower to middle 50s. Cold air rushes in behind this system, bringing a brief burst of chillier air. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 40s with mostly cloudy skies. There’s some lake effect flurries and sprinkles, and the winds are quite gusty.

NEXT WEEK: A milder pattern quickly builds through the early half of next week. Overall, the weather is quiet too. Monday is still a bit chilly and a bit breezy also. There’s plenty of sunshine with just passing afternoon clouds at times. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 40s. Tuesday turns much milder under mostly sunny skies. Expect readings well into the 50s! Wednesday looks dry for now, and it’s still very mild. Readings remain well into the 50s. We’re watching for a small shower chance, but it likely waits until the overnight period.

Have a great Thanksgiving!