Ephrata police warn residents of phone scam claiming to collect funds for fallen police officers

EPHRATA, Lancaster County — The Ephrata Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam that preys on people’s emotions.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, a resident notified police that they received a call from someone claiming to be collecting for “fallen officers from your police department.”

The resident was not fooled and terminated the call, police say.

“We find this scam to be particularly despicable, since it plays on the honest nature of good citizens in the name of law enforcement,” the department’s post said.

Police remind residents that if a company is legitimate, “they’ll be more than happy to offer verifiable information and reliable references before taking your money.”