× Lower Paxton Township police recover stolen vehicle during traffic stop

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP — Police recovered a stolen vehicle during an attempted traffic stop Wednesday night, but were unable to apprehend three suspects seen fleeing from it.

According to Lower Paxton Township police, officers attempted to stop a blue Chevrolet HHR on the 5000 block of Locust Lane at approximately 9:50 p.m. after noticing the car had a faulty headlight. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop, and instead turned into a neighboring townhome complex, police say.

As the officer pursued the vehicle, three black males jumped from the car and fled. They managed to avoid apprehension.

Police later determined the car had been reported stolen out of Harrisburg. The vehicle was returned to Lower Paxton Township Police headquarters, where it will be searched and eventually returned to the registered owner, police say.