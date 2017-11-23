× Naked couple accused of having sex while driving drunk with baby in back seat

ELBE, Wash. — A Washington state couple was having sex in their car — while driving — when they crashed with their baby in the back seat, according to Washington State Police and KOMO-TV.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Troopers said the man was driving when he missed a curve, went off the road, and crashed into a tree.

The couple was naked when they exited the car, witnesses told police.

Both were reportedly impaired, according to police.

The woman wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, police said. She was taken to an area hospital with multiple broken bones.

The 3-month-old child, who was buckled into a car seat in the back seat of the vehicle, was uninjured.

The man was arrested and charged with DUI, vehicular assault and child endangerment. Police said he has three prior DUI convictions.