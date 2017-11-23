“Plate Patrol” passes out meals for those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, P.A. --- For Thanksgiving, members of the community rallied together to help others in need.

It was part of a service called "plate patrol," which delivers meals to those who otherwise wouldn't have one.

It included York City School District Police officers, volunteers and government officials.

Residents were able to call a hotline and order a meal, free of charge.

Then, warms meals were prepared in white plastic boxes that included a meat, greens and a starch.

Residents also received a drink and desserts.

York City School District Police Chief Michael Muldrow said they are simply trying to "feed a need."

"We already knew what our day was going to look like. We were all going to sit comfortably and watch football and fill our bellies in the warm spaces of our houses. But there's a lot of people out in York right now that aren't as fortunate as that, to be able to plan their day out so we wanted to give a little of what we have," said Chief Muldrow.

A total of around 40 people volunteer gave time on their Thanksgivings to be part of the patrol, including Mayor Mike Helfrich.

"It's very personable to go out and deliver meals to people that cant come out and get them themselves. You get to hand it over and see the joy and the thanks," said Helfrich.

Volunteers like Torry Tyler-Bragg said helping out was a personal moment for her.

"I'm of Native American heritage so it ties in with my heritage and doing something positive for the community," said Tyler-Bragg.

The Plate Patrol visited shelters, streets and apartment community to deliver the meals.

York resident Mary Preston was one of the people to receive a free meal on Thursday.

"God has blessed me and blessed a lot of people to be able to be receiving and people that's giving. They're giving heart," said Preston.

The goal for the day was to give out 200 meals and Muldrow said they were sitting at that total around noon Thursday.