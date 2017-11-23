× Police seek ‘people of interest’ in retail theft at Chambersburg Giant

CHAMBERSBURG, Franklin County — Chambersburg police are seeking two persons of interest in a retail theft that occurred on Nov. 17 at a Giant store on the 900 block of Norland Ave.

According to police, at 5:50 p.m., two individuals entered the store, stole cold and flu medicine, and exited without paying. They allegedly left the scene in a blue van.

The persons depicted in the photo are people of interest and not necessarily suspects at this time, police say, but police are trying to identify them as part of the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chambersburg police at (717) 264-4131.