Ready for some football? Here’s today’s NFL lineup

Yes, Thanksgiving is about being with family, loading up on turkey and all the trimmings, and fighting off a tryptophan-induced coma.

But, more importantly…it’s also about FOOTBALL.

Here is today’s NFL schedule, along with where you can watch the games.

THE EARLY ACTION

Minnesota (8-2) at Detroit (6-4)

12:30 p.m. on FOX43

The Vikings are currently in first place in the NFC North, but the Lions, who already have a 14-7 win over the Vikes in hand from earlier this season, can creep within a game of the division leaders with a victory at home today. That’s not all that far-fetched; Detroit has won four straight Thanksgiving Day games and comes into today’s matchup on a three-game winning streak. The Vikes have the league’s fifth-ranked defense and haven’t lost a game since falling to Detroit on Oct. 1. All eyes will be on Minnesota QB Case Keenum, who appears to be on a short leash now that former starter Teddy Bridgewater is back from the knee injury that scuttled his 2016 season. Keenum is trying to hold on to the job, and will need to continue protecting the ball and making enough plays to carry the Vikings, who lean hard on their defense.

THE MARQUEE GAME

San Diego (4-6) at Dallas (5-5)

4 p.m. on CBS

If you buy into the idea that the Cowboys are still America’s Team, then calling this the marquee game is appropriate, right? Because a matchup between a .500 team that’s been blown out by 20-plus points in two consecutive outings and a 4-6 squad that’s only in playoff contention because everyone else in its division is struggling is hardly must-see TV otherwise. Dallas hasn’t been the same team since the on-again, off-again suspension of running back Ezekiel Elliott went into effect two weeks ago. And the Cowboys will be missing their top defensive standout, LB Sean Lee, for a second consecutive game. The Chargers shook off a two-game skid by hammering Buffalo 54-24 last week.

THE NIGHTCAP

New York Giants (2-8) at Washington (4-6)

8:30 p.m. on NBC

The NFL lineup concludes with a battle of NFC East also-rans. The Giants’ season has been a dumpster fire on top of a train wreck, filled with season-ending injuries to Odell Beckham Jr. and the remainder of the starting receiving corps, struggles along the offensive line and a regression on defense. But they did pull off a stunning win over Kansas City on Sunday, so they at least have some momentum coming in. The Redskins have also been riddled by injuries — particularly along the offensive line — but have remained somewhat competitive despite facing one of the league’s toughest schedules.