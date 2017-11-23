× The most popular Thanksgiving side dish in every state

Not everyone serves up the same side dishes on Thanksgiving. In fact, the menu seems to vary depending on where you live. Google created a list of the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in each state, based on unique searches in 2017—and the results are interesting.

Not surprisingly, stuffing is a top contender. Folks in California, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut (where they add sausage) can’t get enough of it!

Save your pumpkin pie when you go to Arkansas—they prefer sweet potato pie. Pecan pie is the top choice for people in Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico. Floridians say no Thanksgiving is complete without a corn souffle. In a similar vein, Iowans love corn casserole.

Michiganders crave roasted Brussels sprouts, while New Yorkers are all about the acorn squash. And here’s a shocker—you might think that folks in Idaho would pick potatoes as their favorite side, but no dice. It’s all about the sourdough bread for them.

There are some unique picks on the list as well. In Arizona, they love pumpkin rolls, which I must admit, I had never even heard of. Turns out, it’s a rolled pumpkin cake with cream cheese frosting inside. Here’s a recipe if you want to try this Arizona favorite. People in Maine love mashed squash, and this another one that I hadn’t heard of before, but from recipes I read online (like this one from Erren’s Kitchen), I am drooling! Only the good people of Wisconsin have a passion for mashed potatoes.

Without further ado, here is the entire list of the most-Googled Thanksgiving side dish in each state of the U.S.:

Alabama: Squash casserole Alaska: Green beans Arizona: Pumpkin roll Arkansas: Sweet potato pie California: Stuffing Colorado: Pecan pie Connecticut: Sausage stuffing Delaware: Butternut squash Florida: Corn souffle Georgia: Squash casserole Hawaii: Sweet potato Idaho: Sourdough bread Illinois: Sweet potato casserole Indiana: Roasted sweet potatoes Iowa: Corn casserole Kansas: Yams Kentucky: Broccoli casserole Louisiana: Yams Maine: Mashed squash Maryland: Collard greens Massachusetts: Butternut squash Michigan: Roasted brussel sprouts Minnesota: Thanksgiving sweet potatoes Mississippi: Cornbread dressing Missouri: Thanksgiving rolls Montana: Cranberry sauce Nebraska: Sweet potatoes Nevada: Pecan pie New Hampshire: Homemade stuffing New Jersey: Butternut squash soup New Mexico: Pecan pie New York: Acorn squash North Carolina: Corn pudding North Dakota: Sweet potatoes Ohio: 7 layer salad Oklahoma: Cornbread dressing Oregon: Ambrosia salad Pennsylvania: Candied sweet potatoes Rhode Island: Stuffing South Carolina: Cornbread dressing South Dakota: Ambrosia salad Tennessee: Mac and cheese Texas: Broccoli rice casserole Utah: Yams Vermont: Butternut squash Virginia: Corn pudding Washington: Green beans West Virginia: Broccoli salad Wisconsin: Garlic mashed potatoes Wyoming: Sweet potatoes