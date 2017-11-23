× Turkey Trots in Central Pennsylvania today

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Here is a list of the Turkey Trots in our area today:

2017 Tree 4 Hope Turkey Day 5K: The 7th Annual Tree 4 Hope Turkey Day 5K will be held on Thursday, November 23rd, 2017, at 9am on the former Harrisburg State Hospital Grounds. The funds raised at this event will buy shoes for the children of Hogar Miguel Magone and Maria Auxiliadora (boys’ and girls’ orphanages), and will help fund the construction of a school for impoverished girls in Guatemala who would otherwise have no access to an education. When: 9AM Where: Harrisburg State Hospital Ground Dogwood Drive and Sycamore Drive, Harrisburg http://www.tree4hope.org/index.php/getinvolved/55-the-annual-tree-4-hope-turkey-trot

SMT Turkey Trot 5K & Tri: The race kicks off at 8am at New Cumberland Borough Park

The trot is named after Shirley Mae Taylor who passed away in 2003 after a long, hard battle with cancer. The race is held in New Cumberland because she loved the town. Shirley worked at Coakley’s restaurant for years, loved the West Shore Theater and the library, and never missed an Apple Festival. We hold this event on Thanksgiving morning because it was one of her favorite holidays and it emphasizes family and tradition. All proceeds benefit Vickie’s Angel Foundation. http://smtturkeytrot.org/event.html

Sticks and Biscuits Thanksgiving Day 5K: 8:15AM at Klick Lewis Arena at 101 Landings Drive in Annville. This Thanksgiving 5K is organized by the Palmyra Ice Hockey Club, which uses “Sticks”, and “Biscuits” is hockey slang for the puck. http://www.leaguelineup.com/welcome.asp?url=sticksandbiscuits5k

York YMCA Turkey Trot: Join us for our 21st Annual Turkey Trot 5K on Thursday, November 23, 2017 and burn some calories before your feast! Led by our biking turkey, this fun race is a great family activity that many have made a Thanksgiving Day tradition. You won’t want to miss out on the fun…register today! The race beings promptly at 9AM. The race begins at the intersection of Market/Newberry Streets and ends on King Street adjacent to the Logos Academy (255 West King Street). Parking is available at the YMCA lot, on the street, and at the Comcast Building parking lot and garage located on Philadelphia Street. It is a flat, fast paced 5K course run on city streets. https://www.yorkcoymca.org/events/2017-turkey-trot/