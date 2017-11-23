Warm Black Friday, cooling by end of the weekend

BLACK FRIDAY: We start out a bit chilly for Black Friday shoppers, with lows in the upper-20s and low-30s. Winds are light as highs reach the upper-40s and low-50s. Skies are sunny for most of the day! Be careful and we hope you get the deals you’re looking for if you head out!

NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Our next rain chance comes late on Saturday. We bottom out in the low-30s for the morning with increasing clouds by around sunset. Highs top out in the mid-50s before the cold front passes. This is mostly a temperature-dropper, but a couple showers aren’t out of the question. Lows on Sunday morning are in the 30s with possible flurries before Noon. We’re breezy with highs in the low-to-mid 40s for the end of the weekend and wind chills in the 30s all day long.

ONE LAST HURRAH BEFORE DECEMBER: November goes out in style with highs nearing 50 for Monday and lots of sunshine. Temperatures increase both Tuesday and Wednesday, in the mid-to-upper 50s. Another cold front brings a low chance of rain late on Wednesday and cools us back into the 40s for Thursday.

May you and yours have a happy rest of Thanksgiving, and best of luck for Black Friday!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long