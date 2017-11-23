Warm Black Friday, cooling by end of the weekend

Sunny skies and warmer temps for Black Friday!

BLACK FRIDAY: We start out a bit chilly for Black Friday shoppers, with lows in the upper-20s and low-30s. Winds are light as highs reach the upper-40s and low-50s. Skies are sunny for most of the day! Be careful and we hope you get the deals you’re looking for if you head out!

Cold front this weekend brings flurries Sunday morning.

 

NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Our next rain chance comes late on Saturday. We bottom out in the low-30s for the morning with increasing clouds by around sunset. Highs top out in the mid-50s before the cold front passes. This is mostly a temperature-dropper, but a couple showers aren’t out of the question. Lows on Sunday morning are in the 30s with possible flurries before Noon. We’re breezy with highs in the low-to-mid 40s for the end of the weekend and wind chills in the 30s all day long.

Temperatures warm before we start December next Friday.

ONE LAST HURRAH BEFORE DECEMBER: November goes out in style with highs nearing 50 for Monday and lots of sunshine. Temperatures increase both Tuesday and Wednesday, in the mid-to-upper 50s. Another cold front brings a low chance of rain late on Wednesday and cools us back into the 40s for Thursday.

 

May you and yours have a happy rest of Thanksgiving, and best of luck for Black Friday!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long