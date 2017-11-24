Auto auction benefits York County Drug Task Force

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA. - The York County District Attorney's office hosted a different kind of Black Friday event: a car auction. More than 40 court-ordered vehicles, formerly owned by drivers who were convicted of drug crimes, were sold to the highest bidders. All of the money from the auction goes to the York County Drug Task Force.

"There's a lot of good work that comes from this," said Tom Kearney, York County District Attorney. "In addition to funding drug enforcement, it also goes to community-based drug treatment programs, such as our drug treatment courts and various other entities."

Televisions, computers, speakers and gaming systems were also up for auction.