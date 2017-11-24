Cold start for Black Friday shoppers, then a mild finish with plentiful sunshine

BLACK FRIDAY FORECAST: The Black Friday forecast is milder by the afternoon, but it gets a cold start. Bundle up for any shopping! Skies are mainly clear, with morning temperatures in the 20s once again for most of the region. There’s plenty of sun through the rest of the day if you decide to look for some leftover deals. Temperatures rise all the way into the upper 40s to lower 50s by the afternoon after the cold start. Winds are light. Skies are mostly clear through the overnight period. Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s to middle 30s, so it’s not as cold for many locations.

EXTENDED HOLIDAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK:​ The next system brings the chance for a few afternoon showers on Saturday. There should be plenty of dry time, especially during the morning. Skies are partly sunny, and it’s a bit breezy too. Afternoon temperatures are in the lower to middle 50s. Cold air rushes in behind this system, bringing a brief burst of chillier air. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 40s with partly sunny skies on Sunday. There’s some lake effect flurries and sprinkles, and the winds are quite gusty.

NEXT WEEK: A milder pattern quickly builds through the early half of next week. Overall, the weather is quiet too. Monday is still a bit chilly. There’s plenty of sunshine with just passing afternoon clouds at times. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 40s. Tuesday turns much milder under mostly sunny skies. Expect readings in the middle to upper 50s! Wednesday looks dry for now, and it’s still very mild. Readings remain well into the 50s. Thursday is mainly cloudy as the next system approaches. There’s the chance for a shower, with temperatures still on the mild side.

Have a great holiday weekend!