× Dauphin County K-9 officer assists investigators of fatal Chester County nursing home fire

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY — A K-9 officer from the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office Fire Investigation Unit was called to assist fire investigators at the scene of a nursing home fire in Chester County, the Dauphin County DA’s Office announced this week.

A blaze at the Barclays Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester last week killed four people and injured at least 20 others. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Loki, a 10-year-old female Yellow Labrador, is one of a special group of K-9’s nationwide that is federally certified by the ATF in accelerant detection. Loki works with the Fire Investigation Unit and other state, local and federal law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. Her job is to assist fire investigators in locating evidence of arson at fire scenes.